Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $6.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.
Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.
