Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in March

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of BKNIY stock remained flat at $6.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

About Bankinter

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

