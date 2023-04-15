Barclays Boosts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 570

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $473.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.91.
Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.
