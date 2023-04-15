Barclays Boosts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,360

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,148 ($26.60).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,594 ($32.12) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,606 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,451.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,336.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,846.69). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

