Barclays Boosts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 383

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 364 ($4.51) to GBX 383 ($4.74) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.66) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 324.82 ($4.02).

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 344.70 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.13. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 350.60 ($4.34). The company has a market capitalization of £31.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3,133.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

