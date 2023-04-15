Barclays Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $153.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.58.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

