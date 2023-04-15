Barclays Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.57.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.