Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.56 ($2.95).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.95) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

BARC opened at GBX 157.88 ($1.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.07.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 2,333.33%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($12,094.89). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.