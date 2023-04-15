Barclays Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $55.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AIG opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.