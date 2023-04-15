Barclays Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $55.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AIG opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

