Barclays Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

FITB stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

