Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.71. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,499 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

