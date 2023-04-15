Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.71. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,499 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.