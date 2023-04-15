Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.29 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $424.88 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,615,298 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

