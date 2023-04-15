Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

