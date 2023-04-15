Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,692. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,994,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

