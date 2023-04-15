Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $628.85

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 628.85 ($7.79) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.31). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.39), with a volume of 1,896,472 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.84) to GBX 825 ($10.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 921 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.84) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 837.38 ($10.37).

Beazley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,776.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.94.

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 12,380.95%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.95), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($26,554.55). In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.75), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($24,810.15). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.95), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,554.55). 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

