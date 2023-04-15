Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 861% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile



Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Benchmark Community Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on obtaining deposits, including demand, savings and certificates, and originating residential, installment, and business loans. The company was founded on March 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA.

Featured Articles

