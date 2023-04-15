Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Head-To-Head Survey

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.98% 10.11% 7.03% Benson Hill -29.57% -31.24% -14.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.19 billion 2.99 $108.57 million $1.29 27.67 Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.57 -$127.90 million ($0.70) -1.50

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simply Good Foods and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 9 0 2.75 Benson Hill 0 1 4 0 2.80

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $41.92, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 295.24%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Benson Hill on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co. is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.