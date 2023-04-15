Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BERY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

