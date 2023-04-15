BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,600. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.