Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 2.5%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02). Approximately 1,666,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,492,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £25.03 million, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

