BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,446. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,255. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

