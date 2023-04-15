Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.02). Approximately 3,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 million, a PE ratio of -292.86 and a beta of 2.32.

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

