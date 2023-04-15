Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Bionomics Trading Down 26.9 %

BNOEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

