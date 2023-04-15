Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Bionomics Trading Down 26.9 %
BNOEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
