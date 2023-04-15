BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) & Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head-To-Head Analysis

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioSig Technologies and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

BioSig Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.07%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $290,000.00 253.61 -$27.05 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A

Vivani Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -9,458.74% -587.52% -347.98% Vivani Medical N/A -19.83% -18.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures. The company was founded by Kenneth L. Londoner on February 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Westport. CT.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

