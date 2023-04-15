Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.24 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $585.58 billion and $13.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,267.18 on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00436548 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00121373 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030104 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,347,143 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
