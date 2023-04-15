Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140.55

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $140.55 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00140356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

