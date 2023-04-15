BitShares Price Reaches $0.0115 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.40 million and $862,707.21 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004742 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,920,568 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.