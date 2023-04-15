BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 318.6% from the March 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 315,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2,856.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,981,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 780,292 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,846,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

