BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $20.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $691.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

