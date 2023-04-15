BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.85 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.74). 736,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.65).

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 302. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,208.00.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

