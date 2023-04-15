BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.96 and last traded at C$8.99. Approximately 147,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 192,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.29.

