BNB Price Tops $333.94 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $333.94 or 0.01099423 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $52.05 billion and approximately $732.72 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,855 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,985.95929918. The last known price of BNB is 329.41231189 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1261 active market(s) with $824,848,699.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
