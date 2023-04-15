BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Update

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOE Varitronix in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BOE Varitronix alerts:

BOE Varitronix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VARXF opened at $2.18 on Friday. BOE Varitronix has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOE Varitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOE Varitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.