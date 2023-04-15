BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 221.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

