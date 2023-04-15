Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.63.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

