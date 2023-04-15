Braintrust One Day Trading Volume Hits $506,042.96 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $506,042.96 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars.

