Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Down 0.1%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTWNU. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $144,000.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

