Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

