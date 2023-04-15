Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.