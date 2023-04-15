Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price at $42.88

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after buying an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

