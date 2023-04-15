Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $11.86

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.1 %

PTVE stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.