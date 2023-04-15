Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 15th total of 136,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

