Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

