Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.