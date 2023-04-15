Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.99.
Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
