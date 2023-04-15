Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buscar Stock Performance
Buscar stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 502,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,730. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Buscar
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buscar (CGLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.