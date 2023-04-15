Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

Buscar stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 502,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,730. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Buscar

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

