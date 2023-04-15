BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 92.9% in March

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYD Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,844. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

