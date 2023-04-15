CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.18.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2404477 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

