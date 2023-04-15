CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.78.
CAE Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.18.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.