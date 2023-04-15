Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.