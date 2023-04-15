Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 346.7% in March

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of CNTMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get Cansortium alerts:

About Cansortium

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.