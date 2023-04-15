Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 346.7% in March

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of CNTMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Cansortium
