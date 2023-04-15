Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.73

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and traded as low as $37.22. Capgemini shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 29,274 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CGEMY. HSBC cut shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.