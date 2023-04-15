Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Up 2%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 1,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

(Get Rating)

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.