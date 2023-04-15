CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 1,331,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

